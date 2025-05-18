Alphabet: Buy More The Best AI Play At A Reasonable Valuation
Summary
- Google is a strong long-term investment for growth portfolios, especially during market corrections, due to its track record and technological prowess.
- Google's AI models and technologies are viewed as the best in the field currently.
- Google's growing business in Search, YouTube, and Cloud is the best playing field for AI. This is the combined user base unmatched by any AI players.
- Google share price is cheap (PEG -10%) and based on its growth projection at double-digit rates.
