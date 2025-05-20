Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (HKHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCPK:HKHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2025 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Herndon - Chief Financial Officer

Murray Stahl - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Herndon

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this call. My name is Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer of Horizon Kinetics. We are pleased that you have joined us for our call, where we will cover our results for the first quarter of 2025.

First, a reminder that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. Reliance on forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, uncertainty about the future security valuations or our performance.

During the course of today's call, words such as expect, anticipate, believe and intend may be used in our discussion of our goals, events in the future. Management cannot provide any assurance that future results will be as described in our forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, the statements made on this call apply only as of today. The information on this call should not be construed to be a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security or investment fund.

The opinions referenced on this call today are not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. It should not be assumed that any of the security transactions referenced today have been or will be profitable, but that future investment decisions will be profitable or will equal or exceed past performance of the investments.

We encourage you to read our filings with the SEC on our Form 10-K as well as our more recent 10-Q and other filings, which describe the risks and uncertainties associated with managing our business.

The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made today. These filings