Yield, Growth & Valuation: Brookfield Infrastructure Checks All The Boxes
Summary
- Brookfield Infrastructure offers an attractive yield, consistent mid-to-high single digit growth, and trades at a compelling valuation, making it appealing for dividend investors.
- Its diversified portfolio spans transportation, utilities, midstream, and data assets, generating predictable, protected cash flows through long-term contracts and regulatory support.
- The company’s proven strategy of acquiring undervalued assets, optimizing them, and recycling capital drives strong FFO and distribution growth over time.
- Since its 2009 IPO, Brookfield Infrastructure has delivered 14% annual FFO growth and 9% annual distribution growth, outpacing many traditional dividend stocks.
