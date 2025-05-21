I'm still Neutral on Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCPK:KNBWF) (OTCPK:KNBWY) (2503.T) or "KHCL". The previous October 9, 2024 write-up analyzed KNBWF's businesses unrelated to beverages.
There were both positive and unfavorable read-throughs from KHCL's latest quarterly results. My take is that
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!