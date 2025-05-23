These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Double - And Pay You Every Step Of The Way

May 23, 2025 7:30 AM ETUNH, ARIS, BCC6 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(20min)

Summary

  • Long-term stock investing works. Historically, holding for 20+ years has never led to losses. I want more than just average returns, so I aim higher.
  • I avoid ETFs and prefer concentrated bets in sectors I know well. My focus is on high-conviction picks I believe can double far faster than the market.
  • In this article, I'm sharing three dividend stocks that are higher-risk, higher-reward. Even if I'm wrong, I believe they're still solid long-term investments.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

New York subway sign, Wall street underground metro station. Stock Exchange. Metropolitan entrance.

DogoraSun/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Investing in stocks is a good idea.

I believe most of my readers who have been in the market for a long time have found this out by simply monitoring the returns in their

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.4K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB, DHR, HD, CSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
ARIS--
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
BCC--
Boise Cascade Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News