While cost-cutting efforts are helping to trim Ginkgo Bioworks' (NYSE:DNA) losses, the demand environment remains challenging and Ginkgo's business continues to tread water. In particular, Biosecurity revenue remains under pressure and revenue from newer Cell Engineering offerings is still low.
Ginkgo Bioworks: Cost-Cutting Efforts Aren't Enough
Summary
- Ginkgo Bioworks continues to face a challenging demand environment, with the company's exposure to the U.S. government spending a potential vulnerability.
- Cost-cutting efforts have led to lower cash burn, but Ginkgo will likely need to generate significant growth in order to meet its 2026 adjusted EBITDA breakeven target.
- There is no sign that Ginkgo's Biosecurity business will help in this regard, and newer Cell Engineering products are currently only making a modest contribution.
- As a result, I expect persistent losses and a dwindling cash balance to pressure Ginkgo's share price as the year progresses.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.