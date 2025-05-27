In commodity markets, there’s an old saying that low prices cure low prices and high prices cure high prices. High prices lead to overinvestment in new capacity, which leads to gluts and low prices. Low prices restrain investment, which leads to shortages and
Weekly Market Pulse: A Commodity Bull Market?
Summary
- The US, for instance, has had a glut of natural gas for years owing to the shale oil boom and that is likely to continue as long as US oil production from shale continues to grow.
- The GSCI hit its peak in July of 2008 at nearly 11,000 and today stands at 3634, lower than it stood in early 1997.
- Gold has gotten plenty of attention because of its performance, but the rest of the commodity complex has largely been ignored.
- The dollar, year to date, is down 8.7% and 13.7% since its peak in September of 2022.
