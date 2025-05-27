AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Q3 2025 - Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Campbell - VP, Treasurer, IR and Tax

Phil Daniele - CEO

Jamere Jackson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Michael Lasser - UBS

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist

Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo

Steven Zaccone - Citi

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Operator

Welcome to AutoZone's 2025 Q3 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, the client would like to read their forward-looking statement.

Brian Campbell

Please go ahead. Before we begin, note that today's call includes forward looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Please refer to this morning's press release and the company's most recent annual report on Form 10k and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Today's call will also include certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our press release. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Phil Daniele, CEO at AutoZone. You may begin.

Phil Daniele

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for AutoZone's 2025 third quarter conference call. With me today are Jamere Jackson, Chief Financial Officer and Brian Campbell, Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations