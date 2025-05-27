BIT: Better Than A Bond Index Fund, But Still Expensive

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(22min)

Summary

  • Rising yields and inflation risks make U.S. dollar-denominated bonds unattractive, challenging the traditional safe-haven status of bond funds.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust offers a high yield and outperforms indices on total return, but lags closed-end peers and has high U.S. dollar exposure.
  • Recent market shocks and downgrades highlight heightened risks for bondholders, with leverage amplifying downside in volatile environments.
  • The BIT closed-end fund is heavily invested in junk bonds, which may be a better holding than investment-grade bonds as long as the default risk is managed.
  • Despite a slight discount to NAV, BIT remains expensive versus peers and recent prices; I recommend waiting for a wider discount before considering an entry.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that aims to provide its shareholders with a very high level of income by investing a variety of different types of bonds and other debt

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.64K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News