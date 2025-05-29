Analog Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ADI ) is a premier semiconductor company with a focus on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Established in 1965, ADI has emerged as a world leader in high-performance analog electronics, recognized for "bridging the physical and digital worlds" through its signal

Regentis Group is a premier student-run equity research firm built on the belief that fresh perspectives can unlock powerful insights. Founded and operated by top-performing university students with a passion for finance, Regentis is not just a research outlet—it’s a movement of next-generation thinkers redefining the future of investment analysis. We specialize in deep-dive, fundamentals-driven equity research across sectors, combining academic excellence with real-world application. Our analysts are trained to think independently, challenge conventional narratives, and deliver high-conviction ideas backed by rigorous models, data, and narrative clarity. What sets Regentis apart is our youthful edge, intellectual curiosity, and relentless pursuit of quality. We’re not bound by legacy thinking—we’re here to build it anew, grounded in integrity, precision, and a long-term view. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a fellow learner, Regentis brings a bold, thoughtful voice to the investment community. Welcome to Regentis Group—where the future of equity research begins.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.



Business relationship disclosure: The Article was written by Devjyoti Nayak who is working with Regentis Group. All credit will be given to him.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.