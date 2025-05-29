You Mess With The Don, You (Might) Get The Tariffs

May 29, 2025 11:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, DJI, NDX, , , , 1 Comment
John Bowman
Investing Group
(15min)

Summary

  • Investors have been on a wild ride through all the "tariff talk," negotiations that are spurred on by the stick of tariffs on imports to the US.
  • A lower court ruled that President Trump cannot unilaterally impose tariffs. This article discusses what that means for the "TACO Trade."
  • This is a trade that assumes investors should buy the dips in the market, and see volatility as an opportunity.
  • The markets may decouple from White House headlines if Trump can't have his tariffs, but that may be up to the Supreme Court, and what they decide.
  • I also discuss what the outcomes of the Supreme Court case may be for markets, but all we have is speculation for now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden YARP Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

President Trump Visits Arlington National Cemetery On Memorial Day

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images News

Introduction

Investors in 2025 have had to endure hearing the same word over and over, particularly since early April: tariffs. It started as just promises on the campaign trail, which became "promises kept" (to borrow a Trumpism) on April 2nd, "

———

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

John Bowman
5.19K Followers

John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management.

He is a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club on Seeking Alpha, where he, alongside leader Rob Isbitts, teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Jack applies the crossover of his skills as a former teacher and current investment advisor to the group, co-hosting weekly live sessions where he discusses his thoughts on the market, ongoing trades made by the group, and the way we approach investing. He believes that investors already have all the tools to manage their portfolios with far less risk, but the use of these tools is rarely taught.

"History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News