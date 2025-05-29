Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Bancel - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Courtney Breen - Bernstein

Courtney Breen

So I am thrilled to be here today with Stephane Bancel from Moderna. My name is Courtney Breen. I am the U.S. Biopharma Analyst here at Bernstein. Before we dive into the Q&A, I will give Stephane the opportunity to give us some context to where Moderna is at, and then we'll dive in. I've got a long, long list of questions, and I'm sure we won't get through all.

As a reminder, and I think if you have already come through, we do have the pigeon hole function. So please do feel free to add questions throughout, and we'll integrate them into the conversation. So over to you, Stephane to give you an intro.

Stephane Bancel

Well, thank you, Courtney. Good morning. I would say at the high level, we are trying to build a lot of products coming impacting patients using mRNA technology. We are trying to diversify the company by having a very broad portfolio between infectious disease, cancer, but also rare disease product and we're working on autoimmune disease as one of the next frontier for Moderna. Our priorities for the year are pretty clear, I hope. One is to drive sales with two products that we have approved COVID and RSV.

The second priority is to drive new product launches to diversify the top line and to grow the top line. We have up to 10 launches for the next few years. We've already several BLAs filed and more BLAs coming this year. And the third one is, of course, to resize the company from a cost standpoint because of COVID sales as we move from pandemic