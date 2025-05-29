Nvidia: Time To Get Greedy

On the Pulse
14.39K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Q1 2026 earnings showcased robust growth, especially in data centers, with sales up 69% YoY and strong momentum in Gaming and AI PC segments.
  • Despite a margin hit from new U.S. export restrictions and a $4.5B inventory impairment, Nvidia remains highly profitable and well-positioned for future AI-driven demand.
  • AI infrastructure spending is projected to surge, providing Nvidia with a multi-year growth runway as companies invest heavily in data centers and server upgrades.
  • With a compelling valuation at 24x 2026 profits and rising earnings estimates, I maintain NVDA stock at a Strong Buy rating and see substantial long-term upside for Nvidia.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thursday’s Q1 2026 earnings presentation of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) highlighted that the chip company is able to strive even in a challenging market.

In the last couple of months, Nvidia and other chip companies, like

This article was written by

On the Pulse
14.39K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News