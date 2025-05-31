Just a few short weeks ago, I wrote one of the most uncomfortable articles in my time writing here for Seeking Alpha. Jack Dorsey's Block (NYSE:XYZ) reported objectively bad earnings, with slowing growth and meager
Block: A Quick Recovery, Now At A Crossroads (Maintain Strong Buy)
Summary
- Block's post-earnings selloff was overdone - recent product launches and its bitcoin business justify the stock's rapid recovery.
- Square's new biannual product launch cadence, the first of which included Square Handheld and a Square AI teaser, positions the company to reignite Square segment growth.
- AI integration into Square POS leverages proprietary data and distribution, offering robust upselling potential and should drive strong future subscription and services revenue.
- Block is among the best bitcoin businesses available on public markets, with a full-stack approach and the ability to deploy bitcoin services into enormous ecosystems of merchants and consumers. Further, the company earns a very lucrative yield on its Lightning channel, which is seeing booming growth.
- Block is at a crossroads; it has faced several years of multiple compression and poor stock performance, but recently has inflected EPS and is looking to re-accelerate Square and Cash App growth. Now, execution is everything.
