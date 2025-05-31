I'm Buying CrowdStrike Before Earnings As The Market Is Underestimating The Growth Story (Upgrade)

Hunting Alpha
6.51K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Multiple channel checks point to higher-than-expected demand that consensus estimates don't seem to be pricing in. So I expect a revenue result and guidance beat in Q1 results.
  • A 5% cut in headcounts can provide a 380bps margin tailwind., but stock-based compensation remains a key risk.
  • CRWD is not cheap and there is some valuation risk. However, I am wary of avoiding a stock purely due to high valuations when the growth and margin momentum are accelerating.
  • CRWD vs. SPX500 is breaking out to the upside on the monthly technical charts.
  • A key risk monitorable is whether the margin benefits would be eaten up by stock-based compensation; a perennial concern I've had on CrowdStrike.

Young girl checking her height on the wall

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has beaten the market since my last 'Neutral/Hold' update on the stock:

Thesis

CrowdStrike is reporting its Q1 FY26 earnings (it has a Jan-ending fiscal year) on 3rd June after-market hours. Ahead of

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
6.51K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
CRWD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News