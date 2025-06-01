Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) (NEOE:JPM:CA) (OTCPK:JPMLP) have been an excellent performer over the past year, gaining 33%, as the bank has benefitted from its superb balance sheet, elevated rates, and optimism about a lessened regulatory burden. Additionally, its
JPMorgan Chase: Private Banking Can Unlock More Upside
Summary
- JPMorgan's wealth management division is a key growth driver, with high returns and potential to unlock $12B+ in revenue by scaling First Republic's model.
- The bank's core business remains robust, with rising deposits, loan growth, conservative reserve management, and strong capital ratios supporting future earnings.
- Net interest income guidance is likely conservative; fewer rate cuts could provide a $2B+ earnings tailwind, further boosting results.
- I value JPM at $292 per share, offering a 13% total return; continued wealth management growth justifies maintaining a buy rating.
