I Hate Covered Call ETFs, But If You Must Own Them Pick, These Two

Jun. 02, 2025 11:55 PM ET, , , , , 1 Comment
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • Covered call ETFs consistently underperform basic index ETFs over time due to capped upside and higher management fees.
  • The NEOS funds (SPYI, QQQI) stand out by using call spreads, which help minimize underperformance.
  • Single-stock covered call ETFs, like those from YieldMax, have high fees and significantly underperform their underlying stocks; I strongly recommend avoiding them.
  • Owning index ETFs and selling as needed for income is superior, but NEOS funds offer convenient, passive monthly income for retirees unwilling to self-manage.

Satisfaction survey with difference of salary income or benefit or promotion position concept. Wooden block with smile face standing on high coins stack more than low level coins stack with sad face.

Wipada Wipawin

Would You Sell Naked Puts For Retirement Income?

Covered call exchange-traded funds frequently show up on my Trending Analysis section of the Seeking Alpha home page. Several fund managers offer these ETFs based off of popular stock indexes

I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income. I mostly write on positions I already hold or am considering changing. I prefer to hold positions for the long-term unless there is a compelling reason to sell. I look for investment opportunities without regard to asset class, market cap, sector, or yield. I would rather maximize total return over time by buying when price is low relative to intrinsic value.

