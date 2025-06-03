On Tuesday, we received first quarter results from NIO (NYSE:NIO). The Chinese electric vehicle maker has failed to meet aggressive growth targets in recent years, causing its shares to tumble over time. This year, the company
NIO: More Disappointment From Q1 Earnings Report
Summary
- NIO continues to miss aggressive growth targets, with shares falling towards their 52-week low despite new sub-brand launches.
- Q1 deliveries rose over 40% year-over-year, driven by the lower-priced Onvo brand, but revenue growth lagged due to lower ASPs.
- Q2 guidance was weaker than expected, but management hopes that sales will really jump in the second half of this year.
