Labor Pains Without The Epidural
Summary
- Wall Street spent Wednesday wrapped in a shawl of soft data and political shouting, unsure whether to brace for frost or flirt with summer.
- May’s ADP report landed with the grace of a brick in a birdbath: just 37,000 private payrolls, a miss of 93,000 and the weakest showing since March 2023.
- The ISM Services index joined ADP in the cooling chorus, slipping back into contraction for the first time in almost a year.
- The S&P kept its chin up, managing a third straight gain and up nearly 20% since April’s Liberation Day low.
