Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Presents at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Christine Fox - Executive VP of U.S. Commercial Business

Eric A. Hughes - Executive VP of Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer

Dennis Ding - Unidentified Company

Dennis Ding

Good morning. Welcome to the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, Day 1. My name is Dennis Ding, biotech analyst here at Jefferies. I have the great pleasure of having Teva here with us. Welcome.

Dennis Ding

So maybe to -- I think there's a little bit of feedback, but maybe just help level set us in terms of where the business is right now and how the business has evolved over the last several years and some of the investments that you have put into it, maybe also layer in some of the targets that you guys have set out recently at your R&D Day.

Eric A. Hughes

You want to start?

Christine Fox

Sure. Yes. So we have been on an amazing journey, and it's been a really fun time to be part of the company. Our pivot to growth started in 2023 and really focused on growth and kind of pivoting, quite frankly, in 4 key areas. So fueling our innovative medicines, advancing our pipeline and innovation in that space, kind of underscoring our heritage and in generics and becoming a powerhouse and continuing that journey. And then lastly, focusing our business and our effort and our investment.

We've advanced in all 4 of those pillars and have made some amazing strides in kind of building new capabilities. Foundationally, we've had 9 quarters of consecutive quarters of growth and kind of returning to that. And now we're entering that next phase of acceleration between 2025 and 2027. So it's an