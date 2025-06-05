Amazon: Investors Wanted Pure Play AWS, And Now They're Getting It

Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • For the last decade, investors have longed to invest in Amazon.com, Inc.'s AWS as a standalone company.
  • Today, with Amazon's notably depressed valuation, I contend that we can buy AWS for ~$2T and get the rest of the business for free.
  • With decades of growth runway still ahead, which will likely take AWS closer to $500B in sales than $100B in sales, I believe paying $2T for AWS is attractive.
  • In short, I believe buying the ticker symbol AMZN today equates to paying for AWS alone and getting ecommerce, logistics & fulfillment, prime, and ads for free. As Amazon matures and expands its margins in the years ahead, I believe this will be obvious with the benefit of hindsight.
  • Note: This was written and published while Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded at $205/share. The math has marginally shifted, though the thrust of my thoughts remains the same.

Finally, We Can Buy AWS As A Standalone Business

The central

Louis Stevens
Louis Stevens is a former U.S. Army engineer officer who holds an MBA and a BA in political science. Since beginning his journey publishing investment research, Louis has become one of the leading analysts in the investing community, ranking in the top .1% according to TipRanks: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens.

Louis created L.A. Stevens Research in which he runs the LAS Index, a basket of stocks chosen via his proprietary method for investing, which has consistently outperformed the indices since its launch.

Whether you're just getting started, a busy professional, or seasoned veteran running a fund of your own, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

