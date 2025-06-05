Joby Aviation: $1 Billion Saudi Signal

Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Joby Aviation, Inc. surged on Toyota's $250M investment, boosting liquidity to $1.3B and reinforcing their manufacturing partnership.
  • The air taxi company is progressing towards commercial launch, with pilot testing in Dubai and a potential $1B+ sales agreement in Saudi Arabia.
  • Joby Aviation has production ramp-up plans for up to 500 eVTOLs annually, with a mix of direct sales and air taxi operations driving future revenue.
  • JOBY stock is attractive on dips towards $7 due to certification and launch risks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Yellow flying taxi against the sky, city electric transport drone. Car with propellers, clean air, fast ride. Mixed media, copy space.

MARHARYTA MARKO

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) soared on news of a large tranche investment from a key manufacturing partner. The eVTOL company soared on the investment news while mostly ignoring a big sales agreement in Saudi Arabia. My

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start June, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.43K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JOBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JOBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JOBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News