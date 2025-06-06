AMD: Trend Reversal In Sight
Summary
- I upgraded my rating to a strong buy. Call options are expensive (high IV), so I haven't opened a long position in this stock.
- Q1 results show a continuation in growth, driven by the data center and (finally) the client segments. The upcoming launch of the MI350 series is a nice catalyst ahead.
- The partnership with Oracle and Humain is a clear indication that AI infrastructure companies are betting on AMD's GPUs and (emphasis) CPUs.
- From a price action perspective, I see a clear trend reversal. Furthermore, an insider loaded $1 million worth of shares earlier in May.
- I would caution on Q2 data center weakness and low institutional activity. Holding shares around the Q2 earnings release may be risky.
