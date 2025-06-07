Meta: Reality Labs Could Take Off Sooner Than Later
Summary
- I reaffirm my strong buy rating on Meta and I project the stock testing all-time highs in the next few months.
- I see high potential in the Reality Labs segment from the new deal with Anduril, the store expansion strategy, and the potential deal with Hollywood for exclusive content.
- The store expansion is key in the VR strategy. I believe this will give skeptics a chance to try the headsets and experience the full potential of the immersive technology.
- From a price action perspective, the chart looks great. Despite the V-shaped recovery, the RSI is not in the overbought territory.
- From a risk perspective, I still think taxes on internet services in Europe (particularly from leftist countries) are a big risk in the near term, especially if the US and the EU don't make a trade deal.
