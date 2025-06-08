Hello and welcome to my Seeking Alpha page. My name is Jack Elias, and I am a dedicated business student with a fervent passion for the world of investing. With a solid foundation in both theoretical knowledge and practical experience, I bring a unique perspective to the realm of financial analysis.My journey into the world of investing began during my undergraduate studies in Finance at Arizona State University, where I developed a keen interest in dissecting financial markets and evaluating investment opportunities. Throughout my academic tenure, I have actively sought to deepen my understanding of investment principles, honing my analytical skills through rigorous coursework and hands-on research projects.Driven by a relentless curiosity and a desire to uncover hidden gems in the market, I immerse myself in thorough research and analysis across a diverse array of companies. My overarching goal is to identify opportunities where intrinsic value diverges from market price, with a particular emphasis on companies that are undervalued relative to their fundamentals.While my research spans various industries, I have developed a specialized interest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). I firmly believe that the REIT sector presents abundant opportunities for astute investors, given its unique dynamics and potential for long-term growth. Through meticulous analysis, I aim to unearth undervalued REITs poised for substantial appreciation.In terms of my investing approach, I adhere to a fundamental philosophy rooted in rigorous analysis and a long-term perspective. I prioritize thorough due diligence, focusing on factors such as financial health, competitive positioning, and management quality. By maintaining a disciplined approach and staying attuned to market trends, I aim to generate sustainable returns for myself and my followers.Thank you for visiting my page, and I invite you to join me on this enriching journey of exploration and discovery in the world of investing.