MacroGirl
  • XLE has underperformed for a decade, with stagnant price action and sector earnings peaking in 2022.
  • Dividend yield is attractive, but price gains are lacking and risk-adjusted returns are poor compared to the S&P 500.
  • Oil prices may have bottomed, offering near-term stability, but medium-term upside for XLE remains limited due to a weak outlook.
  • I rate XLE a weak buy for the near-term, but only a hold for the medium-term as risks outweigh potential rewards.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has been stuck in a rut below $101 for a decade. In 2008 it traded up to $91. Today it is trading at $83. This article looks at why this doesn't look like it will be changing.

MacroGirl
My approach is long-term and I focus on investing in macro ideas through low risk ETFs and CEFs. I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years and currently run a family fund with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer and contributor to Matrixtrade.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

