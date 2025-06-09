I last wrote on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) in early May, and I’m updating my thoughts on the stock in light of the latest news and the stock movement since then. But before I get
Don't Like The Price? Don't Exit: Palantir Remains A Buy In My Books
Summary
- I maintain my long-term buy on Palantir Technologies Inc., but I advise investors to be cautious at current levels due to potential near-term volatility.
- Palantir’s fundamentals remain solid, driven by expanding government contracts, defense deals, and new partnerships in healthcare and finance.
- Valuation is stretched, leaving little room for execution errors.
- Despite ethical controversies and market noise, I recommend adding on pullbacks, focusing on Palantir’s business momentum rather than just its premium valuation.
- I hereon share my sentiment on PLTR stock and why I see more upside over the medium term.
