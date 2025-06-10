GlobalFoundries Is Ahead Of The Market's Attention Span

Jun. 09, 2025 9:08 PM ETGlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) StockLSCC, GFS
Grassroots Trading
1.71K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • GlobalFoundries is overlooked due to market fixation on headlines, despite strong fundamentals and alignment with long-term industrial policy.
  • Operationally, GFS is delivering: margin expansion, robust cash flow, and critical design wins in AI, automotive, and communications sectors.
  • Short-term headwinds include weak mobile demand, falling ASPs, and margin pressure, but the company maintains a strong balance sheet and strategic investments.

GlobalFoundries headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Thesis

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) is a global chipmaker with real links to the automotive, communications, and AI sectors. What started as a spinout has turned into a key part of the global chip supply chain. I argue that GlobalFoundries

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading
1.71K Followers
I focus on producing objective, data-driven research, mostly about small- to mid-cap companies, as these tend to be overlooked by many investors. From time to time, though, I also look at large-cap names, just to give a fuller sense of the broader equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News