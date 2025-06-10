Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the tech giant that transformed the personal computer space in the 80s, is now a driving force in the ongoing AI transformation that touches all industries. Back then, the company banked on Bill Gates' experience, entrepreneurship and first-mover advantage
Microsoft: Market Optimism Starting To Outrun Valuation Reality
Summary
- Microsoft's AI-driven growth, especially in Intelligent Cloud, underpins its strong business fundamentals and growth trajectory, but rapid Capex growth and high stock price are a key risks.
- Our DCF model values Microsoft at $365 per share (base case), well below the current $470 price, indicating limited upside for new investors.
- A higher valuation may be warranted if Capex slows and growth holds, or rates decline (lowering WACC), but our view remains grounded in fundamentals.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.