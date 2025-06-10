Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 10, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Get started here. Welcome to day 2 of our healthcare conference. The weather is still holding up. Thank God for that. Very pleased to kick off our morning session this morning with Eli Lilly. We have Lucas Montarce, CFO; and Mike Czapar, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Lucas and Mike, for being with us.

Lucas E. Montarce

Happy to be here. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So I guess to kick off, Lucas, we were talking a little bit about this at breakfast. We feel compelled just given the external environment, just to start with a big picture question for all of our companies. And that's all of these policy-related uncertainties that are bearing down on the pharmaceutical sector. It's now about 30 days post the first MFN executive order. So what can you tell us about how conversations with the administration have been going. What's the status? And does it feel like there's going to be a resolution anytime soon?

Lucas E. Montarce

Yes. No surprise. It's always the first question that I'm getting in each one of the conferences. Unfortunately, there is not much details at this time. Going back to your question about the conversations, the conversations are positive in general. Again, they're very receptive and hearing our thoughts on what we are focusing that is basically how we reduce patient out-of-pocket in the U.S. And we had good examples of that, similar to what we did, for example, with insulin a few years back that we reduced the price of the product to a cap to $35. So that's one of the things that we shared