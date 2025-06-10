United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Giorgio Tarditi - President & CFO

James Alexander Miller Douglas - CEO & Director

Steven J. Bloomquist - Vice President Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Wood - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Edward Joseph Kelly - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

John Edward Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Leah Dianne Jordan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Mark David Carden - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Scott Andrew Mushkin - R5 Capital LLC

William Joseph Kirk - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

William Michael Reuter - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the UNFI Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Bloomquist, Vice President of Investor Relations. Steve, you may begin.

Steven J. Bloomquist

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on UNFI's Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release issued this morning. The press release and earnings presentation, which management will speak to, are available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.unfi.com. We've also included a supplemental disclosure filed in Microsoft Excel with key financial information. Joining me for today's call are Sandy Douglas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Matteo Tarditi, our President and Chief Financial Officer. Sandy and Matteo will provide a business update, after which we'll take your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management during today's call