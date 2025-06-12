Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares have rallied in the last couple months as trade war tensions have eased, AI has continued to drive demand for the company's GPU offerings, and EPYC has maintained its dominance in the
AMD Stock: Why It's Going Up And Should Continue Going Up
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock has been on a run in the last few weeks.
- While the stock has underperformed over the last 12 months, there are positive catalysts on the horizon.
- New AI accelerators, EPYC's continued dominance, and resurgent desktop CPU sales have AMD set up for success.
