Deutsche Post: Long-Term Buy Despite Tariffs Uncertainties

Summary

  • DHL Group offers an attractive medium- to long-term investment, supported by solid Q1 2025 results and a 4.5% dividend yield.
  • The DHL Group Strategy 2030 targets >5% annual revenue growth, with Life Sciences and eCommerce as key growth drivers.
  • The valuation is compelling at 13.7x forward earnings, below historical averages, implying a potential 24% upside by 2026.
  • Key risks include global trade slowdowns and currency fluctuations, but overall fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain supportive of a Buy rating on DHLGY.
deutsche post camion flotta in Siegen germania

Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company Description

DHL Group/Deutsche Post (DHL Group) (OTCPK:DHLGY) (OTCPK:DPSTF) is a Germany-based multinational and a global leader in postal services, express courier, logistics, and supply chain management. With operations in over 220 countries and territories, the group is structured around

RadaEcoWatch
348 Followers
