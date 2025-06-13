XLE: Everything You Need To Know About Leading Energy ETF

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR offers low-cost exposure to U.S. oil and gas giants. It has a market-beating 3.3% dividend yield and an attractive valuation.
  • The fund is highly concentrated in a few large-cap oil and gas names, with limited international or renewable energy exposure.
  • Structural risks include declining long-term oil demand, carbon taxes, and macroeconomic factors, but supply shocks could drive future price surges.
  • Despite sector headwinds, XLE is a simple, effective ETF for U.S. energy exposure, suitable for value and income-focused investors.
With more than $25 billion of assets under management, The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is one of the world's largest funds devoted specifically to energy stocks. The fund was founded back in 1998 as part of

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.84K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM,CNQ,BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

