Back in April, I published a bearish piece on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), expressing my deep concerns about the structural headwinds the company could face amid escalating U.S.–China tensions and the rising export restrictions, as a
Nvidia: Flattening Growth Curve Brings A Rare Window Of Entry (Upgrade)
Summary
- I was previously bearish on Nvidia Corporation due to concerns over China-related risks and long-term moat erosion.
- However, the company has defied expectations with strong price momentum, absorbing global AI demand despite geopolitical headwinds.
- That said, growth rates have clearly decelerated across core segments, and margins are under pressure.
- Still, Nvidia’s profitability and relative valuation remain exceptional, especially compared to sector and semiconductor peers.
- I now upgrade NVDA stock to a cautious Buy, recognizing its dominant position despite entering a slower growth phase.
