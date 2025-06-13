How Does SCHD Fare Vs. The SPY And Other Yield Plays?
Summary
- SCHD has large net overweights to the Energy (especially upstream O&G), Industrials, and Consumer Staples sectors vs the S&P500.
- SCHD's industrials overweight may not be favorable given contracting US Manufacturing PMI data.
- I don't like how SCHD has zero exposure to some of the SPY's Top 10 Magnificent 7 stocks I am bullish on; NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon.
- SCHD's valuations are low and undemanding, and hence are a source of upside risk. But to contest this point, technical analysis of SCHD vs. SPX500 says the underperformance downtrend remains.
- So overall, I prefer the S&P500 over SCHD. And for yield-focused investors, I think there are higher-yielding alternatives such as Enbridge, Petrobras, and British American Tobacco; all of these beat SCHD's 3.87% dividend yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, BTI, NVDA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.