How Does SCHD Fare Vs. The SPY And Other Yield Plays?

Summary

  • SCHD has large net overweights to the Energy (especially upstream O&G), Industrials, and Consumer Staples sectors vs the S&P500.
  • SCHD's industrials overweight may not be favorable given contracting US Manufacturing PMI data.
  • I don't like how SCHD has zero exposure to some of the SPY's Top 10 Magnificent 7 stocks I am bullish on; NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon.
  • SCHD's valuations are low and undemanding, and hence are a source of upside risk. But to contest this point, technical analysis of SCHD vs. SPX500 says the underperformance downtrend remains.
  • So overall, I prefer the S&P500 over SCHD. And for yield-focused investors, I think there are higher-yielding alternatives such as Enbridge, Petrobras, and British American Tobacco; all of these beat SCHD's 3.87% dividend yield.

Performance Assessment

In my last note on Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), I expressed a view that SCHD may lag the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO). This has been accurate so far:

Thesis

It's about

I aim to provide alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.A bit about how I approach research and coverage of a stock:I build and maintain comprehensive spreadsheets showing historical data on the financials, key metric disclosures, data on the guidance and surprise trends vs consensus estimates, time-series values of the valuations vs peers, data on key coincident or leading indicators of performance and other monitorables. In addition to the company's filings, I also keep tabs on relevant industry news and reports plus other people's coverage of the stock. In some cases, such as during times of a CEO change, I will do a deep dive on a key leader's background and his/her past performance record.I very rarely build DCFs and project financials many years out into the future as I don't think it adds much value. Instead, I find it more useful to assess how a company has delivered and the broad outlook on the 5 key drivers of a DCF valuation: revenues, costs and margins, cash flow conversion, capex and investments and the interest rates (which affect the discount rate/opportunity cost of capital).Associated with VishValue Research

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, BTI, NVDA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

