U.S. Dollar Is All Brakes, No Gas

Jack Bowman
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Year-to-date, the dollar has been sliding terribly, especially against other developed market currencies, as "smart money" flees the dollar.
  • I've taken tactical positions over the course of this year and last in foreign currencies, and gold. I've also taken a bet against the USD.
  • The government is currently at a crossroads as one end of proclaims to be dealing with the ever-growing debt, while the other end grows the deficit.
  • This effect leads to lower confidence in the dollar, and is a reason why positive reports like a CPI beat caused the dollar to slide.
  • It's unclear how low the dollar can go, but it has a lot of room to keep going, potentially another 10% or more against a basket of foreign currencies.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden Investors Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

financial burden concept, anchor made of money

Dmytro Lastovych

Introduction

I've been making facetious comments about the US Dollar's YTD performance across several of my last few macroeconomic articles, especially as we've watched "smart money" (institutions) move to risk-off assets, but avoid the dollar this year. Normally, the dollar is

———

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTORS CLUB

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.4K Followers

Writer, registered investment advisor, former economics teacher, with many other hats that I wear.

Learn something new every day.

I am a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club where I teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Regularly, I contribute as a co-author with Sungarden Investment Publishing AKA Rob Isbitts, the club's founder.

More About Me

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FXE, FXY, GLD, UDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News