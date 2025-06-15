AbbVie's Post-Humira Strategy Is Paying Off For Investors

Summary

  • AbbVie offers a compelling blend of high yield, consistent dividend growth, and strong financials, making it attractive for income-focused investors.
  • The company has successfully transitioned from Humira, with Rinvoq and Skyrizi driving impressive revenue growth and offsetting patent expirations.
  • AbbVie's robust pipeline and strategic acquisitions position it for continued growth, supporting ongoing dividend increases and shareholder returns.
  • Despite missing earlier buying opportunities, I now rate AbbVie a buy, due to its resilient business model and reliable dividend outlook.
Investing Thesis

As an income-oriented investor, I am always on the lookout for high-yielding stocks with strong track records of dividend growth and promising trajectories for continued growth moving forward. When I first began investing, I made a few novice mistakes, the most notable

The Low-Budget Dividend Investor is your prototypical Generation X-er: an over-educated, under-funded middle-aged guy looking for ways to increase his income in a difficult economic environment. He favors the conservative, income-generating strategies more frequently associated with those portfolios belonging to people twenty or thirty years his elder while still acknowledging the wisdom of the growth investors ten years his junior.

