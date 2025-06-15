Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is finally catching the AI opportunity bandwagon. The company’s recent Q1 results demonstrate that its revamped go-to-market strategy and new AI product launches are proving successful. The company’s key metrics were strong, particularly its remaining performance obligations (RPO), which
AI To Propel Snowflake Stock Higher
Summary
- Snowflake's revamped AI-focused strategy and new product launches are driving strong revenue growth and improved margins, positioning the company well in the AI space.
- Q1 results showed 25.7% YoY revenue growth, robust RPO, and customer expansion, with management raising full-year product revenue guidance despite a tough macro environment.
- Margin expansion is gaining traction, with cost-cutting initiatives and AI-driven productivity improvements, though GAAP profitability remains a future goal.
- I maintain a buy rating on Snowflake, confident in its leadership and AI momentum, but note the need for continued execution given the lack of GAAP profits.
