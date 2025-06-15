It's been a wild year for growth stocks, as it seems like this has been the market's focus again. Shares of Palantir (PLTR) have run 490.46% over the past year, as it's now a $324.25 billion company. Robinhood (
Oscar Health Could Be The Next Growth Monster With Tremendous Upside
Summary
- Oscar Health is leveraging technology and AI to disrupt the health insurance industry, driving strong membership growth and improving operational efficiency.
- Financials are rapidly improving: premium revenue growth outpaces claims, margins are expanding, and the company has turned profitable with a strong balance sheet.
- Analysts project massive EPS growth through 2027, making OSCR undervalued compared to peers and offering significant upside for risk-tolerant investors.
- Risks remain from regulatory changes and competition, but OSCR's innovative platform, expanding partnerships, and cash reserves support a compelling growth thesis.
