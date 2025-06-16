AbbVie Moves From Blockbuster Loss To Market Domination
Summary
- Skyrizi and Rinvoq are rapidly replacing Humira, generating over $5 billion in Q1 2025 alone.
- From migraine to Parkinson’s and obesity, AbbVie is building dominant franchises across multiple high-growth areas.
- With 42% operating margins, $20B in free cash flow, and a 3.4% dividend yield, AbbVie offers both growth and stability.
- By focusing on differentiated therapies and minimizing Medicare exposure, AbbVie mitigates political pricing risks effectively.
