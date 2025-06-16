Paris Air Show Takes Off

Survey Monday

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday. As tariff uncertainty lingers, with upside risk to oil prices due to Middle East instability, how many rate cuts do you expect this year?



Aviation in focus

The Paris Air Show, historically a showcase for mega-deals and aerospace pageantry, opens on Monday under a cloud of crisis and uncertainty. More than 2,400 exhibitors from 48 countries have gathered at Le Bourget for the event, with aircraft makers like Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Embraer (ERJ) and Boeing (BA) expected to secure new orders and fleet renewal deals. Aviation intelligence platform IBA expects orders for up to 800 commercial aircraft at the event.



Backdrop: Last week's fatal crash of an Air India 787 Dreamliner that killed at least 265 people has cast a long shadow over the Paris Air Show. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg pulled out of the event to oversee the investigation into the crash, which disrupted what had been a modest recovery under new leadership after years of safety and production concerns. Adding to the aviation industry's woes are the mounting costs and supply chain disruptions in the wake of Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.



Escalating geopolitical tensions also loom large, with the widening conflict between Israel and Iran stirring fears of broader instability in the Middle East. Additionally, the ongoing Ukraine war has led to increased defense budgets and renewed interest in combat aircraft. As a result, military displays are taking up a significant share of the air show, including high-profile appearances from the Lockheed Martin (LMT) F-35 and the Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY) Rafale.



Eye on the future: Despite the heavy atmosphere, innovation still peeks through the clouds. U.S. startup JetZero is attracting attention with its futuristic blended-wing design - a triangular aircraft concept that could disrupt traditional fuselage thinking. The company is targeting a full-scale test flight by 2027. There's also growing interest in space ventures, with European firms like Airbus and Thales (OTCPK:THLEF) exploring partnerships to challenge SpaceX's (SPACE) orbital dominance.