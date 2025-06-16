Palantir: War Got Us This Far, But It's Time To Trim At +$142 (Downgrade)

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. hit all-time highs this morning on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a raised high price target of $155. The stock has entered high-risk territory.
  • Israel-Iran conflict could end sooner than expected, and the upside of that got priced in Friday so investors should be wary about counting the positives too soon.
  • PLTR stock trades at premium multiples with a P/E of 574; to put this into context, Nvidia is trading at a P/E of 46.
  • The ownership structure shows significantly above-average retail ownership of this name, which makes the stock more prone to panic selling.
  • We're downgrading Palantir to a hold and urge investors to trim at +$142.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Army Battle Scene Soldiers And Operation War Scene Image

Enes Simsek

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) broke all-time highs Monday morning, June 16th, i.e., this morning, currently trading at $142.73 and up almost 4% for the day so far, with RSI heading for overbought territory (currently at 67.5).

The

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.58K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
PLTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News