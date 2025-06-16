Apple Is Resilient, But Buybacks Are Diverting Capital From Its Moat (Upgrade)
Summary
- As a long-term Apple Inc. customer, I deeply understand its value proposition. However, management is facing moat degradation from AI disruption in hardware, posing price-return risk.
- Management would be wise to focus less on share buybacks at this point and more on plowing cash flow effectively into more aggressive M&A and better talent for R&D.
- I forecast that AAPL stock will achieve a 10% annual return over the next 12 months. I also forecast that Apple will achieve a 10% annual return over the next decade.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.