  • Reiterating "Hold" on Berkshire, as recent underperformance signals repricing amid leadership transition uncertainties, despite prior outperformance since my January's upgrade.
  • Warren Buffett's impending 2025 retirement and Greg Abel's succession raise concerns over deploying BRK's $347B cash hoard, given Abel's past capital allocation record.
  • Q1 2025 saw operating earnings fall 14%, the steepest since Q3 2020, with insurance vulnerable to catastrophe losses and BNSF facing tariff headwinds.
  • Despite a large Apple stake, BRK's valuation premium may shrink due to transition risks; a 22-24x earnings multiple suggests limited upside from current price levels.
  • I think investors should temper expectations for outsized returns from BRK, as the end of an era and operational challenges point towards more modest future performance.
My Thesis Update

I first wrote about Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) (TSX:BRK:CA) in June 2024 with a "Sell" rating, arguing that BRK looked quite overvaluation and too highly concentrated

