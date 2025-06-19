The Bank of England (BoE) kept its main policy rate, the Bank Rate, unchanged at 4.25% following the June 2025 meeting. The decision to pause maintains the cadence of interest rate cuts that have led to a gradual easing in monetary policy since August 2024. While there
June BoE: The Bank of England Pauses To Digest Weakening Growth And Employment Data
Summary
- The Bank of England paused rate cuts at 4.25%, reflecting caution amid weakening UK growth and labor market data.
- Recent inflation data aligns with BoE forecasts, but risks remain two-sided. Inflation is expected to ease toward target next year.
- Weakening GDP and rising unemployment suggest a likely 25 bps rate cut in August if trends persist.
- Markets reacted dovishly, anticipating further easing, but recession fears could outweigh bullish sentiment if economic data deteriorates further.
