If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks: June's Top Picks For Global Diversification

Frederik Mueller
Summary

  • I added Allianz and LVMH to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio for their blend of dividend yield, growth, and financial strength.
  • Both companies offer strong dividend growth potential—Allianz with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.31%, and LVMH with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 3.19%—plus robust long-term growth prospects.
  • These additions improve our portfolio’s potential risk-adjusted returns, valuation, and global diversification, aligning with our strategy of balancing income and growth.
  • Our portfolio now features a Weighted Average Yield on Cost [TTM] of 4.38%, and a 5-Year Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7.96%, integrating income and growth.
  • After the incorporation of Allianz and LVMH, our largest portfolio positions are Berkshire Hathaway (4.19%), BlackRock (2.41%), Altria (2.21%), Apple (2.21%), and Johnson & Johnson (2.19%).

Investment Thesis

I have recently added Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, our actively managed and globally diversified real-capital dividend portfolio that balances income, growth, and capital appreciation.

Both

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller
I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALIZF, LVMHF, JNJ, AAPL, BRK.B, BLK, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

