Oracle's Multi-Cloud Strategy Shift Is Proving To Be A Success

Michael Del Monte
4.96K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Oracle is rapidly expanding data center capacity with a $25B capital outlay, positioning itself as a leading enterprise cloud and AI infrastructure provider.
  • Enterprise adoption of GenAI and agentic AI is fueling massive data growth, driving strong demand for Oracle's cloud and autonomous database services.
  • Despite justified premium valuation, I recommend patience and waiting for price weakness before building a position; I recently reduced my own holdings.
  • My fair value estimate is $271/share, and I rate Oracle a STRONG BUY based on robust cloud growth and long-term demand outlook.

Arrows conceptual still life

Hiroshi Watanabe

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)(NEOE:ORAC:CA) is beginning to be recognized as a major cloud player amongst its larger hyperscaler peers. With RPO expected to double in eFY26, Oracle is accelerating the development of its data center capacity with

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
4.96K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
ORAC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News