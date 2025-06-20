Oracle's Multi-Cloud Strategy Shift Is Proving To Be A Success
Summary
- Oracle is rapidly expanding data center capacity with a $25B capital outlay, positioning itself as a leading enterprise cloud and AI infrastructure provider.
- Enterprise adoption of GenAI and agentic AI is fueling massive data growth, driving strong demand for Oracle's cloud and autonomous database services.
- Despite justified premium valuation, I recommend patience and waiting for price weakness before building a position; I recently reduced my own holdings.
- My fair value estimate is $271/share, and I rate Oracle a STRONG BUY based on robust cloud growth and long-term demand outlook.
