FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) has been one of my first BDCs that I bought when I started the BDC investment journey. In the process, I have captured solid total return, beating the BDC index (
FS KKR: The Dividend Cut Risk Is High, I'm Still Avoiding This
Summary
- FSK presents an optically interesting case, trading at a discount of 9% and offering a yield of 13.6%.
- Yet, if we look deeper into the details, we will have to conclude that the dividend is at high risk of being cut relatively soon.
- Plus, the combination of sector-wide headwinds and subpar portfolio quality does not send the right messages.
- In this article I provide more details on why I have decided to still stay away from FSK.
