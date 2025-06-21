Humble Group's Growth Belongs To Future Snacking, But The Market Remains Skeptical

Summary

  • Humble Group has grown rapidly in recent years, but weaker performance in the latest quarter has sent the stock down 24% YTD.
  • While Future Snacking delivered 19% YoY growth, other segments like Quality Nutrition and Nordic Distribution faced declining margins or slower sales, signalling a mixed performance across the group.
  • Future Snacking stands out with strong growth, innovative products, and high margins, making it Humble Group’s most promising segment moving forward.
  • Humble’s growth has relied on acquisitions and leverage, and although its debt metrics are improving, slowing organic growth and dependence on continued innovation remain key risks.
  • Humble Group still has long-term growth potential, especially in Future Snacking, but until broader performance stabilizes and sentiment improves, it remains a HOLD.

Tasty colorful jelly candies as background, above view

Liudmila Chernetska

Introduction

Humble group is a Swedish company that operates within the food industry. They develop and distribute different types of sugar and calorie reduced products. This article is about the ticker Humble Group (OTCPK:HMBAF), but the article

Hi, my name is Sander Pettersen Heio, I am from Norway. My primary focus is on foreign stocks, particularly within the Nordic market, where I analyze companies across various industries, from stable blue-chip firms to emerging market leaders. In addition to Nordic equities, I write about growth stocks in the U.S. market, providing in-depth research on companies with high potential for long-term expansion. My goal is to uncover undervalued opportunities and exploring unique business models. My ultimate goal is to help investors make informed, strategic decisions.

